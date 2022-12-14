VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund addresses the attendees during the annual pre-holiday get-together dedicated to Gold Star family members. In his remarks he highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifice of fallen heroes and honoring the family members they left behind.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 06:36 Photo ID: 7564112 VIRIN: 221214-A-LU220-075 Resolution: 1500x1180 Size: 1.42 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.