VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund addresses the attendees during the annual pre-holiday get-together dedicated to Gold Star family members. In his remarks he highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifice of fallen heroes and honoring the family members they left behind.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 06:36
|Photo ID:
|7564112
|VIRIN:
|221214-A-LU220-075
|Resolution:
|1500x1180
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT