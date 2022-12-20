Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj....... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund meets with the family members at Army Community Service Dec. 14, 2022. During the annual pre-holiday get-together dedicated to Gold Star family members, he highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifice of fallen heroes and honoring the family members they left behind. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza military community members gathered at U.S. Army Garrison Italy's Caserma Ederle to honor Gold Star and Survivor families living in the community.



During the annual pre-holiday get-together, Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, Commanding General, U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, met with the family members at Army Community Service and addressed the attendees. He highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifice of fallen heroes and honoring the family members they left behind.



"This time of year is an important time to do this because this is about families, friends and relationships," Wasmund said. "Thank you for allowing us do this [event]. It is a reminder that people that we remember today continue to hold special places in our hearts and lives."



ACS has been hosting this event for the past four years, said Jolly Miller, ACS Division Chief. It's become a tradition, she said. During her remarks, Miller thanked an anonymous donor from the States who made the Dec. 14 event possible.



"It is becoming like a family tradition, and we want to keep doing this," Miller said. "We want to pass on this legacy because it is our family. And the family gets together for the holidays."



Col. Matthew Gomlak, commander of USAG Italy, thanked the Gold Star family members for remaining connected to the community.



"This event is just a small gesture of our gratitude to you and to let you know that military service isn't really a career, it is a lifestyle," Gomlak said. "Part of this lifestyle is to never forget those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice."