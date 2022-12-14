VICENZA, Italy - U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Matthew Gomlak meets with family members at Army Community Service Dec. 14, 2022. During the annual pre-holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members, he thanked them for remaining connected to the community.

Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 Location: IT