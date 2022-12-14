VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund meets with the family members at Army Community Service Dec. 14, 2022. During the annual pre-holiday get-together dedicated to Gold Star family members, he highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifice of fallen heroes and honoring the family members they left behind.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 06:36 Photo ID: 7564109 VIRIN: 221214-A-LU220-836 Resolution: 2067x1500 Size: 2.07 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.