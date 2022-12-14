Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members [Image 1 of 4]

    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members

    ITALY

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund meets with the family members at Army Community Service Dec. 14, 2022. During the annual pre-holiday get-together dedicated to Gold Star family members, he highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifice of fallen heroes and honoring the family members they left behind.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 06:36
    Photo ID: 7564109
    VIRIN: 221214-A-LU220-836
    Resolution: 2067x1500
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members
    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members
    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members
    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Gold Star
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army
    ACS
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force
    AETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT