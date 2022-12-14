Holiday event dedicated to Gold Star family members

VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza military community members gather Dec. 14, 2022, at U.S. Army Garrison Italy's Caserma Ederle to honor Gold Star and Survivor families living in the community. ACS has been hosting this event for the past four years. During the event, Jolly Miller, ACS Division Chief thanked an anonymous donor from the States who made the event possible.

