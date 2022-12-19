221219-N-PA221-1111 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment Airman Jazlyn Vargas, from San Bernardino, Calif., right, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman John Flecha, from Brooklyn, N.Y., examine fuel samples from an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in the 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:00 Photo ID: 7562621 VIRIN: 221219-N-PA221-1111 Resolution: 6255x4170 Size: 2.12 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Collect Fuel Sample [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.