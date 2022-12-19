Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea [Image 10 of 10]

    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221219-N-DU622-1009 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a refueling-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

    VIRIN: 221219-N-DU622-1009
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Aviation

