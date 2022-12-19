221219-N-DU622-1009 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a refueling-at-sea. Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:00 Photo ID: 7562623 VIRIN: 221219-N-DU622-1009 Resolution: 4610x3068 Size: 6.29 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.