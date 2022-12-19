Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 7 of 10]

    Sailor Performs Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221219-N-MH015-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Brett Jacobs, from Jacksonville, Fla., replaces a silicon rectifier on a generator convertor unit (GCU) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:00
    Photo ID: 7562620
    VIRIN: 221219-N-MH015-1024
    Resolution: 4241x3029
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailor Performs Maintenance
    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample
    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Pacific
    Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT