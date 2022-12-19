221219-N-MH015-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Brett Jacobs, from Jacksonville, Fla., replaces a silicon rectifier on a generator convertor unit (GCU) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 08:00
|Photo ID:
|7562620
|VIRIN:
|221219-N-MH015-1024
|Resolution:
|4241x3029
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT