Sailor Performs Maintenance

221219-N-MH015-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Brett Jacobs, from Jacksonville, Fla., replaces a silicon rectifier on a generator convertor unit (GCU) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

