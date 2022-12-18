221218-N-XK462-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors celebrate the first night of Hanukkah aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:00 Photo ID: 7562617 VIRIN: 221218-N-XK462-1001 Resolution: 4783x3189 Size: 820.69 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.