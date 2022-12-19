Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample [Image 9 of 10]

    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221219-N-PA221-1100 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment Airman Jazlyn Vargas, from San Bernardino, Calif., left, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman John Flecha, from Brooklyn, N.Y., collect fuel samples from an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in the 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:00
    Photo ID: 7562622
    VIRIN: 221219-N-PA221-1100
    Resolution: 6431x4287
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Collect Fuel Sample [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailor Performs Maintenance
    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample
    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    CVN 68
    JP5
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT