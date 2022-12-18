Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet

221218-N-XK462-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors celebrate the first night of Hanukkah by playing a dreidel game aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

