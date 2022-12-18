Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet [Image 6 of 10]

    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221218-N-XK462-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors celebrate the first night of Hanukkah by playing a dreidel game aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:00
    Photo ID: 7562619
    VIRIN: 221218-N-XK462-1003
    Resolution: 4454x2969
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet
    Sailor Performs Maintenance
    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample
    Sailors Collect Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Conducts Fueling-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT