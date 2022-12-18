221218-N-XK462-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors celebrate the first night of Hanukkah by playing a dreidel game aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 08:00
|Photo ID:
|7562619
|VIRIN:
|221218-N-XK462-1003
|Resolution:
|4454x2969
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Super Hornet [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
