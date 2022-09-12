Airmen show signs of care

Airmen stand in front of a gate while displaying signs to people passing by during a mental health event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2022. The event was organized to reinforce positive thoughts during this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

