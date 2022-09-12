Airmen stand in front of a gate while displaying signs to people passing by during a mental health event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2022. The event was organized to reinforce positive thoughts during this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7562427
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-JM048-1180
|Resolution:
|4788x2548
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen show signs of care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
