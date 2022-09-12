Airmen show signs of care

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Precious Smithbutler, 86th Security Forces Squadron commander’s executive assistant, holds a sign during a mental health event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2022. Smithbultler wanted to come to the event as a way to boost her own morale and give back to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

