Airmen show signs of care

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Calloway 86th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician displays a sign during an event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2022. Calloway started the event because he wanted to show Airmen and civilians away from family this holiday season that there is always someone there for them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 12.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022