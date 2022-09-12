Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen show signs of care [Image 4 of 7]

    Airmen show signs of care

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Calloway 86th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician displays a sign during an event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2022. Calloway started the event because he wanted to show Airmen and civilians away from family this holiday season that there is always someone there for them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 03:48
    Photo ID: 7562424
    VIRIN: 221209-F-JM048-1417
    Resolution: 4452x3532
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen show signs of care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

