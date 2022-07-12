U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Calloway, 86th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, makes a motivational sign before an event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. Calloway organized an event where he and volunteers made holiday cards and signs to show their support for Airmen and their families across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 03:49
|Photo ID:
|7562421
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-JM048-1180
|Resolution:
|3648x4024
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen show signs of care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS
