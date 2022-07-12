Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen show signs of care [Image 6 of 7]

    Airmen show signs of care

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Holiday Cards are stacked in a pile before being sent to Airmen living in the dorms at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2022. Volunteers gathered to make cards for Airmen to show them they are not alone and there are people who are there for them this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 03:48
    Photo ID: 7562426
    VIRIN: 221207-F-JM048-1066
    Resolution: 3542x2105
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen show signs of care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen show signs of care
    Airmen show signs of care
    Airmen show signs of care
    Airmen show signs of care
    Airmen show signs of care
    Airmen show signs of care
    Airmen show signs of care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT