Airmen show signs of care

Holiday Cards are stacked in a pile before being sent to Airmen living in the dorms at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2022. Volunteers gathered to make cards for Airmen to show them they are not alone and there are people who are there for them this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

