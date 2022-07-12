Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen show signs of care [Image 3 of 7]

    Airmen show signs of care

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allen Jhane Dela Cruz, 86th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, Colors in a sign for a mental health awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2022. Airmen and civilians volunteered to make signs and stand at the base gates to show their support for passers by during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Airmen show signs of care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW

