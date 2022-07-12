Airmen show signs of care

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allen Jhane Dela Cruz, 86th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, Colors in a sign for a mental health awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2022. Airmen and civilians volunteered to make signs and stand at the base gates to show their support for passers by during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

