Airmen show signs of care

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Todd Ficek, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician holds a sign during a mental health event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2022. Ficek and others stood at the West Gate and displayed their signs to passers by. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7562422
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-JM048-1077
|Resolution:
|4344x3916
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
