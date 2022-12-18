Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Installs Missile Launcher into Jet [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailor Installs Missile Launcher into Jet

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221218-N-NX635-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Donovan Bewley, from Tulare, Calif., installs a missile launcher into an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
