221218-N-NX635-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Donovan Bewley, from Tulare, Calif., installs a missile launcher into an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 06:03 Photo ID: 7561919 VIRIN: 221218-N-NX635-1003 Resolution: 2842x3280 Size: 7.47 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Installs Missile Launcher into Jet [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.