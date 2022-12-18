Sailor Installs Missile Launcher into Jet

221218-N-NX635-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Donovan Bewley, from Tulare, Calif., installs a missile launcher into an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7561919
|VIRIN:
|221218-N-NX635-1003
|Resolution:
|2842x3280
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
