Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

221218-N-MH015-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN