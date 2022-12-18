221218-N-NX635-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Yadriel Delacruz Perez, from Puerto Rico, attaches a bomb hoist cable to an MG1A2 gun in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 06:03 Photo ID: 7561918 VIRIN: 221218-N-NX635-1040 Resolution: 3474x2779 Size: 5.81 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Installs MG1A2 Into Jet [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.