221218-N-NX635-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Yadriel Delacruz Perez, from Puerto Rico, attaches a bomb hoist cable to an MG1A2 gun in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7561918
|VIRIN:
|221218-N-NX635-1040
|Resolution:
|3474x2779
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Installs MG1A2 Into Jet [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT