221218-N-MH015-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) An E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 06:03 Photo ID: 7561913 VIRIN: 221218-N-MH015-1060 Resolution: 3885x2590 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.