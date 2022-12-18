Flight Deck Elevator Lifts Super Hornet

221218-N-PA221-1263 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors transport an F/A-18E Super Hornet to the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
