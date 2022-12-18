221218-N-PA221-1235 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailor guide two F/A-18E Super Hornets to the flight deck elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7561915
|VIRIN:
|221218-N-PA221-1235
|Resolution:
|5593x3729
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Prepare for Flight Operation [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT