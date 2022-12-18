Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Prepare for Flight Operation [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors Prepare for Flight Operation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.18.2022

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221218-N-PA221-1235 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailor guide two F/A-18E Super Hornets to the flight deck elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 06:03
    Photo ID: 7561915
    VIRIN: 221218-N-PA221-1235
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
