A family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs receives a wreath to decorate his memorial tree during Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Shaffer, a Soldier assigned to the 90th Human Resources Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, served as a family escort for the event. Wreaths for Warriors Walk is a place where fallen Soldiers are honored for committing the ultimate sacrifice in service to the Global War on Terror. Started in 2007, Wreath for Warriors Walk has become an annual event because of the overwhelming support and donations from volunteers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 16:54 Photo ID: 7561777 VIRIN: 221217-A-FW799-006 Resolution: 6241x4161 Size: 12.95 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.