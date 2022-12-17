Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 6 of 7]

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    A family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs receives a wreath to decorate his memorial tree during Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Shaffer, a Soldier assigned to the 90th Human Resources Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, served as a family escort for the event. Wreaths for Warriors Walk is a place where fallen Soldiers are honored for committing the ultimate sacrifice in service to the Global War on Terror. Started in 2007, Wreath for Warriors Walk has become an annual event because of the overwhelming support and donations from volunteers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd ID
    Wreaths for warriors walk
    ROTM
    3rd DSB

