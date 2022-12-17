Col. David Key, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, lays a wreath to honor those who have fallen at the Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Each December, in support of National Wreaths Across America Day, the 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers, while educating the community and new generations about their sacrifices. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7561778
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-FW799-008
|Resolution:
|5710x3807
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
