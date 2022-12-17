Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

Col. David Key, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, lays a wreath to honor those who have fallen at the Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Each December, in support of National Wreaths Across America Day, the 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers, while educating the community and new generations about their sacrifices. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

