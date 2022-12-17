A Gold Star family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs poses for a photo with the crape myrtle tree decorated and memorializing Gibbs on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. The family member participated in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk, an annual ceremony to recognize the heroic sacrifices of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers killed in service for the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7561773
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-FW799-002
|Resolution:
|4187x6280
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado
