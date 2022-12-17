Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 2 of 7]

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    A Gold Star family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs poses for a photo with the crape myrtle tree decorated and memorializing Gibbs on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. The family member participated in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk, an annual ceremony to recognize the heroic sacrifices of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers killed in service for the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7561773
    VIRIN: 221217-A-FW799-002
    Resolution: 4187x6280
    Size: 12.41 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022
    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022
    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022
    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022
    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022
    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022
    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    Wreaths for warriors walk
    ROTM
    3rd DSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT