    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 5 of 7]

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. David Key, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, walks with his wife through the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022, to remember and honor those who have fallen in service of the Global War on Terror. The 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers by laying wreaths each December as part of the National Wreaths Across America event to help educate the community and new generations of service members about the sacrifices of the fallen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 16:55
    Photo ID: 7561776
    VIRIN: 221217-A-FW799-005
    Resolution: 4885x3257
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    3rd ID
    Wreaths for warriors walk
    ROTM
    3rd DSB

