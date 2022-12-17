Col. David Key, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, walks with his wife through the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022, to remember and honor those who have fallen in service of the Global War on Terror. The 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers by laying wreaths each December as part of the National Wreaths Across America event to help educate the community and new generations of service members about the sacrifices of the fallen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7561776
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-FW799-005
|Resolution:
|4885x3257
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
