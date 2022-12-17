Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

Col. David Key, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, walks with his wife through the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022, to remember and honor those who have fallen in service of the Global War on Terror. The 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers by laying wreaths each December as part of the National Wreaths Across America event to help educate the community and new generations of service members about the sacrifices of the fallen. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

