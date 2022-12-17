Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

A family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs lays a wreath on one of the crape myrtle trees at the Wreaths for Warriors Walk event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Many Gold Star family members participated in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk, an annual ceremony to recognize the heroic sacrifices of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers killed in service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

