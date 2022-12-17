Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 3 of 7]

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    A family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs is embraced after laying a wreath on his memorial tree during Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Gibbs gave his life after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near the armored personnel carrier where he was riding in Baghdad. To honor his sacrifice, a wreath is placed by his dedicated tree every december. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    3rd ID
    Wreaths for warriors walk
    ROTM
    3rd DSB

