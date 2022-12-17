A family member of Spc. Mathew Gibbs is embraced after laying a wreath on his memorial tree during Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. Gibbs gave his life after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near the armored personnel carrier where he was riding in Baghdad. To honor his sacrifice, a wreath is placed by his dedicated tree every december. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7561774
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-FW799-003
|Resolution:
|6367x4245
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
