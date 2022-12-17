Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 4 of 7]

    Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    A stone at the foot of a crape myrtle in the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022, marks the tree planted in tribute to Sgt. Reno Lacerna, a Soldier who fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Reno died after his service in Qayyarah, Iraq, of a non-combat related illness in 2007. Gold Star family members, veteran’s motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside family and service members to pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the fallen Soldiers memorialized there. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 16:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    3rd ID
    Wreaths for warriors walk
    ROTM
    3rd DSB

