A stone at the foot of a crape myrtle in the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022, marks the tree planted in tribute to Sgt. Reno Lacerna, a Soldier who fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Reno died after his service in Qayyarah, Iraq, of a non-combat related illness in 2007. Gold Star family members, veteran’s motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside family and service members to pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the fallen Soldiers memorialized there. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7561775
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-FW799-004
|Resolution:
|6257x4171
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wreaths for Warriors Walk 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
