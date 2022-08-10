USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors in Primary Flight Control and below decks

221008-N-WU964-1019 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Angelina Pazzetty, from Redlands, California, adjusts air pressure valves on an arresting gear engine aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

