USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

221008-N-JO823-1140 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Alvin Clervilus, from Lake Worth, Florida, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Cameron Bernard, from Macon, Georgia, fuel a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, Detachment 5, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

