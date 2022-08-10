221008-N-JO823-1035 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7455850
|VIRIN:
|221008-N-JO823-1035
|Resolution:
|5818x2788
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT