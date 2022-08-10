USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors in Primary Flight Control and below decks

221008-N-WU964-1074 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Bryan, from Port Charlotte, Florida, communicates with pilots from primary flight control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

