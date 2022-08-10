Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors in Primary Flight Control and below decks

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221008-N-WU964-1065 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Aaron Davis, from Las Vegas, records landing aircraft from primary flight control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors in Primary Flight Control and below decks [Image 9 of 9], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

