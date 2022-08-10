221008-N-WU964-1054 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Aaron Davis, from Las Vegas, observes aircraft from primary flight control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 09:30 Photo ID: 7455822 VIRIN: 221008-N-WU964-1054 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.25 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors in Primary Flight Control and below decks [Image 9 of 9], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.