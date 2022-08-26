8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron

U.S. Air Force 8th Maintenance Group Airmen and Republic of Korea Air Force 35th Logistics Squadron service members pose for a photo during bilateral immersion training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Poses include the 'push it up' from the 35th Fighter Squadron, the 'crush 'em' from the 80th Fighter Squadron, the 'smoke 'em' from the 8th Maintenance Squadron and claws to signify the 'lion' of the ROKAF 38th FGLS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

