8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron

Republic of Korea Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seung Won Han, 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron senior enlisted leader, signs a munition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Members from the 8th Maintenance Group met with ROKAF service members to conduct bilateral immersion training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
08.26.2022
10.07.2022
|7454175
|220826-F-YO204-2259
|6151x4105
|2.96 MB
|Location:
KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
