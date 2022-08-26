U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Crigger, Jr., 8th Maintenance Group quality insurance inspector, conducts a briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The 8th MXG conducted bilateral immersion training with Republic of Korea Air Force service members from the 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7454181
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-YO204-2401
|Resolution:
|6164x4114
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT