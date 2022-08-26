U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Crigger, Jr., 8th Maintenance Group quality insurance inspector, conducts a briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. The 8th MXG conducted bilateral immersion training with Republic of Korea Air Force service members from the 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:40 Photo ID: 7454181 VIRIN: 220826-F-YO204-2401 Resolution: 6164x4114 Size: 3.28 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.