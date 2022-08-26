Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron

    8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 8th Maintenance Group Airmen and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron service members pose for a photo during bilateral immersion training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. USAF 8th MXG and ROKAF 38th FGLS personnel are posing with a fist in the air to signify 'we go together.' (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:40
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
