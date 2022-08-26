8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron

U.S. Air Force 8th Maintenance Group Airmen and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron service members pose for a photo during bilateral immersion training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. USAF 8th MXG and ROKAF 38th FGLS personnel are posing with a fist in the air to signify 'we go together.' (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

