    8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron [Image 11 of 15]

    8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Back, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection craftsman, briefs Republic of Korea Air Force service members during bilateral immersion training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Black served as a translator during the training, helping bridge the language barrier between the two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    This work, 8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    bilateral
    maintenance
    training

