U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Back, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection craftsman, briefs Republic of Korea Air Force service members during bilateral immersion training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Black served as a translator during the training, helping bridge the language barrier between the two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

Date Taken: 08.26.2022
8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron [Image 15 of 15]