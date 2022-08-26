U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Thomas, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron lead production superintendent, briefs Republic of Korea Air Force Lt. Col. Jong Ku Lim inside a Generation 3 hardened aircraft shelter at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 26, 2022. Thomas, along with other briefers, provided ROKAF partners with the status of current flight line projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:39 Photo ID: 7454176 VIRIN: 220826-F-YO204-2295 Resolution: 6366x4249 Size: 2.47 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MXG conducts bilateral immersion training with ROKAF 38th Fighter Group Logistics Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.