    Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment [Image 6 of 7]

    Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Spc. John W. Walter, a medic with the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 56th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 62nd Medical Brigade, and a native of Richland, Wash., fires his M4 rifle during the weapons qualification portion of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 30, 2022. After completing three days of grueling tasks and competing against two other junior enlisted Soldiers, Walter was named the Best Warrior in the enlisted category. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    BestWarrior
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

