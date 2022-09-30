CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Spc. John W. Walter, a medic with the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 56th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 62nd Medical Brigade, and a native of Richland, Wash., fires his M4 rifle during the weapons qualification portion of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 30, 2022. After completing three days of grueling tasks and competing against two other junior enlisted Soldiers, Walter was named the Best Warrior in the enlisted category. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 10:03 Photo ID: 7452824 VIRIN: 220930-A-HG995-652 Resolution: 4186x2990 Size: 1.29 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: RICHLAND, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.