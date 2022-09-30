Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. Josiah M. Jessup, the medical evacuation platoon sergeant with the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 56th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 62nd Medical Brigade, and native of South Haven, Mich., dons his M5 gas mask during the Kosovo Force, Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 30, 2022. Four noncommissioned officers and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the three-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

