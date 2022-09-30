Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chestin D. Watson, an infantryman with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Kentucky National Guard, and a native of Somerset, Ky., drags a simulated casualty to cover during the tactical combat casualty care portion of the Kosovo Force, Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 30, 2022. After completing three days of grueling tasks and competing against three other noncommissioned officers, Watson was named the Best Warrior in the NCO category. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

