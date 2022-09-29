Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Spc. Zackary T. Maddox (right), an infantryman with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Kentucky National Guard, performs a plank during the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the Kosovo Force, Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 29, 2022. Four noncommissioned officers and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the three-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

