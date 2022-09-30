Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle H. Nickels, an EOD technician with the 702nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., sprints up a hill during the stress shoot portion of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 30, 2022. Four noncommissioned officers and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the three-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US