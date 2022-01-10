CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. Robert S. Chona, the movement control noncommissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, responds to questions during the interview board portion of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Oct. 1, 2022. Four NCOs and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the three-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7452825
|VIRIN:
|221001-A-HG995-727
|Resolution:
|5017x3585
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment
