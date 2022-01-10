Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. Robert S. Chona, the movement control noncommissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, responds to questions during the interview board portion of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Oct. 1, 2022. Four NCOs and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the three-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 10:03
    Photo ID: 7452825
    VIRIN: 221001-A-HG995-727
    Resolution: 5017x3585
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, NCOs contend for Best Warrior during Kosovo deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    BestWarrior
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

